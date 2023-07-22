The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Liverpool Plains and Gunnedah Councils consult gas experts on policies

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
July 23 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

EMERITUS Professor Ian Acworth, who has half a century of experience as a hydro geologist, says the Liverpool Plains is one of the best agricultural districts in the country.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Journalist

Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, politics, energy, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.