Angry farmers and landholders have confronted Santos representatives at the mining company's stall during the 50th anniversary AgQuip event on Wednesday, August 23.
Tensions ran high as protestors stood united, airing concerns about the Hunter Gas Pipeline to Santos, noting "there is not much trust left".
Liverpool Plains Action Group (LPAG) representative Rosemary Nankivell said protesters were "very angry and very determined".
"This is the Liverpool Plains - the best farming country in the world - for them to even consider coming onto our land is just an insult," she said.
Fellow LPAG member Doug Frend said the group wasn't there to talk to Santos, they were there to tell Santos to get out of NSW.
Australian actor Michael Caton and fellow farmer, founder and president of Coonamble's Great Artesian Basin Protection Group Anne Kennedy stood in support of the farmers.
"You'll be history in 20 years. You'll be off the menu. To risk an industry that has been going here for 200 years is just bloody stupid," Mr Caton said.
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering arts and culture, education, environment, and more. Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
