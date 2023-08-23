The Northern Daily Leader
Angry Liverpool Plains landholders confront Santos at AqQuip

By Rachel Clark
Updated August 23 2023 - 2:20pm, first published 2:00pm
Angry farmers and landholders have confronted Santos representatives at the mining company's stall during the 50th anniversary AgQuip event on Wednesday, August 23.

