Liverpool Plains farmers hold peaceful protest against Santos' seismic testing for coal seam gas, south of Gunnedah

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
Updated January 24 2023 - 5:04pm, first published 4:30pm
About 70 farmers and community members gathered in Gunnedah for a peaceful protest against coal seam gas exploration by Santos. Picture Supplied

FARMERS from the region's food bowl have rallied in fierce opposition to gas exploration across prime agricultural land.

