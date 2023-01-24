FARMERS from the region's food bowl have rallied in fierce opposition to gas exploration across prime agricultural land.
Around 70 community members gathered south of Gunnedah on Tuesday, to raise their concerns about the start of seismic testing for coal seam gas by energy giant Santos.
Local landholder Doug Frend spoke out about the risk to food and water security for the region.
"Santos is not welcome here," he said.
"We do not want them on our roads or near our properties.
"Our rich farming land and its underground water reserves need to be preserved for future generations."
Santos received approval from the state government late last year to carry out seismic testing for gas on the Liverpool Plains.
Testing started on Monday for gas which would connect to the Narrabri gas fields, with Santos contractors stationed along the Voca and Wandobah Roads.
Before the peaceful protest, Pip Murray told the Leader she hoped the demonstration would encourage Santos to rethink their plans.
"It's not just a case of not in my backyard," she said.
"We're talking about a very serious threat to food and water security."
Landholders also called out the planned Hunter Gas Pipeline project, which they said would cause destruction through the farming district.
Mullaley Gas and Pipeline Accord spokesperson and cattle farmer Margaret Fleck, said the threat to food and fibre should outweigh any benefits to the testing.
"Politicians need to put the Liverpool Plains off limits to all gas activity," she said.
"NSW simply cannot risk losing this unique farming district."
A spokesperson for Santos said the seismic surveying was "low-impact" and "non-intrusive".
"The seismic survey does not impact groundwater or farming land in any way," the spokesperson said.
"Santos consulted extensively with landholders and the community ahead of conducting this work.
"We appreciate the support of the many people who attended our consultation sessions."
The spokesperson said the testing is not associated with the Hunter Gas Pipeline project.
Tess Kelly
