New food on the block as exciting expansion arrives on Peel Street

Tamworth's culinary landscape is set to get a tantalising addition as the Colombian-inspired Panela cafe attempts to expand into a fully-fledged tapas bar.
Already a popular cafe on Peel Street, owner and head chef Chris Roach says local foodies are ready to "take a risk" on a new kind of casual dining experience.
"I'm trying to give an option that's missing. There's great cafes and great restaurants but I just want somewhere that's got a different atmosphere to everywhere else," Mr Roach said.
In the coming weeks Panela is expected to get final approval from Liquor and Gaming NSW to begin serving alcohol.
Once the liquor license comes through, staff will start fine-tuning the menu of light bites and share platters in addition to the current selection of coffees, cakes, milkshakes, and hot toasties.
"Ideally it won't feel like a formal setting. It'll be a more casual place to come for a wine, grazing board, or cheese plate. Something for a quick, easy meal and a glass of wine," Mr Roach said.
"Keeps it a bit more affordable as well when you're not having to buy a meal for each person at the table. You can buy as much as you want and share."
Mr Roach is the head chef at Gold Leaf Catering, and says Panela is his opportunity to get creative with his cooking while offering Tamworth something different from the "regular steak and chips".
The chef of 20 years took over the site at the northern end of Peel Street in July 2023 and says the journey to transform the popular location has been a "gradual" one.
"Once the liquor license comes through, we'll take slow steps to get it set up, expand the hours to be open for the nights, and see how it works," Mr Roach said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.