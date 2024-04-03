NRL to serve as 'Pathfinder' to help kids stay on track

ABORIGINAL elders have reacted positively to Project Pathfinder as a way of tackling Moree's youth crime wave.
They have lent support to the police and Moree Council in helping keep at-risk youths off the streets.
But they have also called for the re-opening of Nardoola, a bail hostel for the town's Aboriginal youths in custody.
Furthermore, Moree Aboriginal Local Land Council chair Tom French urged parents to "come on board" with authorities in keeping their children off the streets and urged a different approach by magistrates when sentencing juvenile offenders.
Project Pathfinder is a partnership between the NSW Police, NRL and Youth Justice NSW, to provide help for 'at risk' youths.
It was launched at Broughton Oval on Wednesday, April 3 by NSW Premier Chris Minns.
He was joined by Police Minister Yasmin Catley, Youth Justice Minister Jihad Dib, NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb, National Rugby League Chair Peter V'landys and NRL stars, including Latrell Mitchell.
The politicians met with Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall and Moree Mayor Mark Johnson, before meeting Moree's Aboriginal elders.
Moree Local Aboriginal Land Council chief executive Steve MacIntosh and deputy chair Lloyd Munro previously met with Ms Catley to discuss Pathfinder.
After the launch at Broughton Oval, Mr French said all elders were behind the project.
"We're hoping it'll be a success because we have to do something about the crime in our town," Mr French said.
"We fully support the police and Council in trying to address these issues. But until we get parents on side, it's near impossible to make any changes."
Mr French wanted the NSW Government's help in re-opening Nardoola, a 2711 hectare property at Pallamallawa. Owned by the land council, Nardoola bail hostel was used to accommodate young people on conditional discharge, as well as being a day program to carry out community service order placements.
But the property was burnt down and has since fallen into disrepair. Mr French would like government help in re-opening Nardoola.
"The courts sent young offenders there rather than jail," Mr French said.
"It would be great to have Nardoola up and running again and offering educational programs involving the NSW Department of Education and TAFE."
Nardoola would offer an alternative to magistrates when sentencing young offenders, Mr French said.
"Locking them up has never done the kids any good, there's nothing in place for them once they come out of juvenile detention, because there's no support."
He also urged magistrates to be less lenient when sentencing young offenders.
"They're the ones who hand down the punishments and in my opinion, it can be too lenient for many young people," Mr French said.
He also acknowledged there was already much happening in Moree to assist at-risk youths, including work done by Miyay Birray, Pius X Aboriginal Medical Service, Moree Shae Academy and the Aboriginal Legal Service.
The NSW Government is continuing work to provide diversionary pathways for 'at risk' young people across NSW, with the launch of Project Pathfinder in Moree.
Project Pathfinder is a partnership between the NSW Police Force, National Rugby League (NRL) and Youth Justice NSW, and will provide at risk teenagers from regional areas with mentorships and opportunities to reach their potential.
Shortly after, the state government announced $26.2million for reforms and initiatives to support community safety. Half of that funding will be directed to Moree.
The program will see young people provided with unique access to the NRL environment and an NRL mentor to support and engage with their families.
Three teenagers from Bourke, Lightning Ridge and Moree have recently completed the pilot program and were recognised for their selection and efforts at the program launch on Wednesday. They have already met their mentors, set goals with appointed NSW Police Force Youth Engagement Officers and attended last month's NRL Multicultural Round.
"Project Pathfinder is an innovative example of how the Government can work with community partners to support young people stay on the right track and pursue their goals," Mr Minns said.
"I commend the young people who have already commenced in the program for their dedication and hard work so far.
"Sport is an invaluable tool in a young person's life which teaches them vital lessons about teamwork and leadership. I want to thank the NRL for their partnership with the NSW Government on this program, and for the time their players are dedicating to provide mentorship to our state's young people."
Police Minister Yasmin Catley said the program showed great collaboration between the NRL as a sporting body and the NSW Police force.
"Our police go above and beyond to support their communities and Project Pathfinder is another example of that tireless commitment," Ms Catley said.
"Project Pathfinder is about bringing young people, police and community together and using the power of sport to give our kids the best shot at living happy, healthy and fulfilling lives."
NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb echoed that sentiment.
"Policing in regional communities is not just about reducing crime, it's also about prevention. Being part of diversionary program like "Project Pathfinder" allows police to connect with young people and help them reach their potential," Commissioner Webb said.
"NSW Police are pleased to partner with organisations like the NRL to engage young people in regional areas and it's projects like this that can highlight the many opportunities and pathways open to them."
Some major NRL stars were also in town for the announcement, with Latrell Mitchell, Cody Walker, Quincy Dodd and Rhiannon Byers joining in to host a skills clinic for Moree Public School students at Boughton Oval.
The Pathfinder Program is just one aspect being rolled out as part of the injection of funding to the area and Youth Justice Minister Jihad Dib said it's a good first step.
