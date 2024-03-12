The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News
Crime

Moree asked for help, the NSW Government has delivered - now we wait and see

By Emma Downey
Updated March 12 2024 - 6:02pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Moree mayor Mark Johnson is "excited" by the state government's announcement on Tuesday, March 12, of a $26.2 million package of reforms and initiatives to support community safety and wellbeing. Picture supplied
Moree mayor Mark Johnson is "excited" by the state government's announcement on Tuesday, March 12, of a $26.2 million package of reforms and initiatives to support community safety and wellbeing. Picture supplied

Concerns regional councils and communities across NSW have raised regarding rising levels of youth crime in the past 12 months look set to be acted on, after the NSW Government announced a $26.2 million package of reforms and initiatives to support community safety and wellbeing.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.