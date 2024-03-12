Moree asked for help, the NSW Government has delivered - now we wait and see

additional judicial resources for Local (and Children's) Court jurisdictions (including associated Legal Aid, Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and Police costs) for 6 months and additional Aboriginal Legal Service funding

a new $8.75 million bail accommodation and support service in Moree for young people, to be co-designed by Government and community stakeholders. This will provide police and courts with more options to put a young person on bail with higher confidence that they will not reoffend

young Aboriginal people would be linked to Indigenous organisations, elders, cultural and family supports from their own communities with skilled, qualified, trained and consistent staff on site 24/7 providing child-safe care

an action plan within six months to optimise service delivery in Moree to ensure that services provide maximum benefit to the Moree community, including much better coordination, accountability and improving the availability of night-time and out of hours services and youth places

out of hours activities, to be delivered in partnership with the Moree Plains Shire Council and Aboriginal community controlled organisations- including potential subsidised entry and extended hours at facilities such as the Moree LGA pools, the Moree Sports Health Arts and Education Academy (SHAE) and the PCYC