TFSS helps to spread Easter fun in the lead up to big weekend

Getting into the swing of Easter fun, the Tamworth Family Support Service (TFSS) mothers' group held a special Easter egg hunt for members and their children on Tuesday, March 26.
The event ran from 4.30pm to 6pm in Anzac Park, where the children made the most of the sunny weather and play equipment.
The annual event drew almost 70 children and parents for a late afternoon of Easter activities and socialising, TFSS early childhood stem manager and Home Interactive Program for Parents and Youngsters (HIPPY) Kim Smart said.
"The children made their own bunny ears and had a lot of fun on the playground equipment and with the Easter activities, including a special visit from the Easter Bunny," Mrs Smart said.
HIPPY is a free two-year education program for children aged 3 and 4, designed to help parents lay the foundations for success at school by teaching their child literacy, numeracy and language skills, and physical motor skills, she said.
TFSS is enrolling families in the HIPPY program until May 31.
