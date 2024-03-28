The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News
Photos

TFSS helps to spread Easter fun in the lead up to big weekend

March 28 2024 - 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures by Gareth Gardner and Peter Hardin

Getting into the swing of Easter fun, the Tamworth Family Support Service (TFSS) mothers' group held a special Easter egg hunt for members and their children on Tuesday, March 26.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.