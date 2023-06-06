A fun soccer match is a good opportunity to help support families stay warm this winter season.
Tamworth Family Support Services [TFSS] will be kicking off their inaugural Winter Warmer Soccer Cup at Gibbs Sporting Field, on Wednesday night, June 6.
All funds raised from the championship will go towards helping families across the New England region stay warm this winter season.
"The idea is to assist families doing it hard at the moment," TFSS CEO Belinda Kotris said.
"At the moment what we're seeing is the number of families doing it tough increasing all the time. With the cost of heating, electricity bills, groceries, and all the living expenses are going up and often the wages are unable to match it," she said.
READ ALSO:
The TFSS winter appeal last year allowed them to purchase 600 oodies for families in need.
Five teams are already set to play in the charity comp, with registration still open to anyone who wishes to join in on the fun.
Luke McDonald from Billabong Clubhouse said they were more than happy to throw their support behind this event.
"We've put together a very competitive team," he said.
"We're happy to participate in another community event and support TFSS."
Mr McDonald said it's the small things that help young families who are struggling.
"We're seeing a lot of young families struggle to pay their bills and put food on the table. So, anything we can do to help, especially in Tamworth where it is a little bit chillier as well," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.