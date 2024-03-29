Ambulance station and crime inquiry in a landmark week

Easter is here and I would like to extend my best wishes to families across our electorate who are celebrating Easter.
Many of our people will have been on the road yesterday, travelling around our country to visit friends and family and I hope you travel safely on that journey.
While easter will come as a welcome break after a very busy start to the year, there is still a lot of news and a lot of good work to do to make our region a better place.
One of the most important milestones we managed to tick of this week was the official opening of the Tamworth Ambulance Station.
Our local paramedics are now saving lives from a state-of-the-art, modern ambulance station that will service our community for generations to come.
It was great to welcome Health Minister Ryan Park to Tamworth this week to officially open our new ambulance station.
Our paramedics have been at home in Piper Street for some time now, but it was important that the health minister was on hand to officially open the facility to give him an opportunity to learn more about the healthcare needs of our region.
Our new ambulance station was built off the back of a committed, strong campaign from local paramedics who had been working out of their Marius Street site for almost a century.
The old ambulance station is an iconic part of our city, but it is no longer fit for purpose, and I'm thrilled that our paramedics now have a comfortable, modern home to operate from.
It's been outstanding to watch the ambulance station built from early designs in 2021, to the start of construction in 2022, and the finished product it is today.
The station is built for growth, and I'll be pushing to ensure that our region also gets its fair share of more paramedics to fill our outstanding new facility.
The inquiry will examine the root causes of youth crime, recidivism rates, as well as wraparound and diversionary services available for young people and their families.
I believe the inquiry must visit our region to hear firsthand from communities who have been experiencing frightening home invasions, rising levels of violence, and stolen vehicles and valuables.
I've written to the chair of the inquiry asking him to come to our region, and I encourage all in our community to make a submission on the NSW Parliament website.
