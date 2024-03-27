Should Tamworth be promoting the transition to electric vehicles?

The local government is asking residents to speak their minds on Tamworth's approach to electric vehicles.
Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) will be putting two documents on public exhibition for four weeks from Thursday, March 28, which are set to shape how the city looks as battery-powered vehicles grow in popularity.
"We've noticed an increase in EV sales across Australia, and it's a tourism opportunity we want to hit, so providing this strategy will allow companies to come and use our public parking spaces to install chargers and help us join the wider network," TRC Energy Sustainability Officer Daniel Lawrence said.
The Electric Vehicles Strategy and accompanying Electric Vehicle Charging on Public Land Policy set out guidelines for private companies looking to install charging infrastructure in the region.
Mr Lawrence confirmed to the Leader TRC is not seeking to install any charging stations using ratepayer money.
Instead, the strategy directs developers to "strategic locations" council has identified as preferred places for EV chargers.
These locations include Tamworth's CBD, car parks near tourist attractions or sporting grounds, and the main streets of outer lying towns like Manilla, Barraba, or Nundle.
Nundle already has one charging station at Fossickers Tourist Park.
"We really welcome community feedback on this. We want to see where the community wants to take it," Mr Lawrence said.
Another aim of the strategy is to support education on how EVs play a role in reducing emissions and protecting our local environment.
Mr Lawrence says making information on EVs easier to access will help slow the spread of misinformation, such as the well-debunked myth that batteries in electric cars catch fire more often than cars with internal combustion engines.
"We want to make sure that the proper information is out there for people to make an educated decision when they buy their next car," Mr Lawrence said.
Council will also provide information to businesses on how they can access state and federal grants to install charging stations in private car parks.
As for the local government itself, Tamworth Regional Council has one electric car and one electric ute, and Mr Lawrence says adding more EVs to the fleet "will come in the future".
When asked about the viability of EVs for regional and rural areas, the sustainability officer said there are issues, but he ultimately sees battery-powered cars as the way of the future.
"There are some extra challenges with going long-distance, but that's why we're supporting the installation of this infrastructure and this charging network to try and reduce that range anxiety," Mr Lawrence said.
The decision to advance the EV strategy was approved at council's latest meeting with only one voice against the proposal.
Councillor Phil Betts was the sole vote against the strategy at Tamworth council's latest meeting.
"I can't support losing 12 local car parks in our CBD for people to come charge a vehicle for 20 minutes," Cr Betts said.
"There are other private entities that I think should be providing that transition to EV. Yes, we've taken 18 car spaces with our tree planting, but you take those extra car parks out and it's going to have a huge impact on our locals."
Cr Bede Burke responded to Cr Betts by saying the car parks won't be lost, but house electric cars instead.
Tamworth residents can read the strategy and share their opinions by visiting council's have your say website from March 28.
