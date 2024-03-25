Will battery-powered vehicles change the way our city looks?

A new plan to support the nationwide transition to electric vehicles (EVs) will be up for debate at Tuesday night's Tamworth Regional Council meeting.
Councillor Brooke Southwell told the Leader she expects the plan not only to help Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) go green, but also bring extra tourism dollars to the region.
"This is only my view, but I think EVs are the way of the future. We don't want to miss out on potential tourism money by not encouraging visitors with EVs to stop here," Cr Southwell said.
The new Electric Vehicles Strategy and accompanying Electric Vehicle Charging on Public Land Policy are designed to encourage private companies to install charging infrastructure at "key sites" around the region.
Cr Southwell says it's a "win-win" for TRC and ratepayers, and she plans to support it when it comes before councillors on Tuesday.
"It's something the ratepayer doesn't have to fund because we'll be charging whatever company wants to install the charging station for the use of the space, so it's a bit of a win-win," she said.
There are currently 110 EVs registered in Tamworth as of February 29, 2024 - more than double the number this time last year - plus 14 plug-in hybrids.
But Cr Southwell says Tamworth will miss out if it doesn't take into account EVs from outside the region as well.
"If we've got good services for tourists with EVs they'll hopefully plan a stop here - ideally in our CBD - before continuing on their journey," Cr Southwell said.
"By capturing those tourists we're encouraging them to support our local economy by purchasing food and beverages and supporting our retail spaces."
A few local companies are already on board; the Powerhouse Hotel and the CH Boutique Hotel have already installed charging stations for guests.
The West Tamworth League Club also has charging points for public use.
To protect the limited number of parking spaces in the city centre, the strategy also includes a cap of 12 EV charge points in public car parks in the CBD.
A report on the new EV strategy says TRC has recently been approached by two separate entities seeking to build charging stations on council-owned parking spaces.
It also cites Australian Government predictions that the price of EVs will fall to the point where they match petrol-powered cars within the next two to five years.
The fall in prices is expected to accelerate demand for battery-powered cars and increase the need for public charging stations.
"With this increase expected, the Federal and NSW Government have both released EV strategies. The NSW government has also released an EV Charging Master Plan, which predicts by 2031 the Tamworth LGA will need 20 public EV charge points to handle the increase in EVs on our roads," the report says.
The Tamworth LGA currently has six EV charging locations - including one in Nundle - only one of which is built on public land.
A seventh charging station is slated for East Tamworth on Peel Street near Woolworths by the end of 2024.
If the Electric Vehicle Strategy gets up, it'll go on public exhibition for 28 days before coming back to council for final approval.
