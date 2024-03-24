The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News

What are our city's accommodation options going forward?

Fiona Ferguson
By Fiona Ferguson
March 25 2024 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TRC deputy mayor Judy Coates wants the council to take stock of accommodation options moving forward. Picture by Peter Harding from file.
TRC deputy mayor Judy Coates wants the council to take stock of accommodation options moving forward. Picture by Peter Harding from file.

The impact of an accommodation and housing shortage on the region's tourism and business economy will be discussed at Tuesday night's Tamworth Regional Council meeting.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fiona Ferguson

Fiona Ferguson

Editor Northern Daily Leader

I work for the Northern Daily Leader across the Peel Valley. We cover local news, community stories and rural issues that impact the New England, North West and Northern Tablelands regions.

More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.