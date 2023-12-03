The Northern Daily Leader
Monday, 4 December 2023
Home/News/Latest News
Cost of Living

Priority cases on Tamworth's social housing wait list double in one year

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
December 4 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Homes North senior housing manager Nicholas Grimes says we need a holistic approach to solving the region's growing homelessness problem with building more affordable housing as the first priority. Picture by Gareth Gardner
Homes North senior housing manager Nicholas Grimes says we need a holistic approach to solving the region's growing homelessness problem with building more affordable housing as the first priority. Picture by Gareth Gardner

Hundreds of Tamworth's most vulnerable residents are waiting as long as a decade for an affordable home as increasingly unaffordable rents create bottlenecks in the social housing system.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.