Rail service won't resume for another month

Rail passengers will have to wait another month before the section of track between Werris Creek and Armidale can reopen.
The rail over road bridge in Peel Street Tamworth was damaged when it was hit by a truck in early March and repairs have been determined to be "more complex than first thought".
A spokesperson for Transport for NSW told the Leader they are working with Rail Infrastructure Manager, UGL Regional Linx to deliver the necessary repair works to both of structures.
But it means rail services between Werris Creek and Armidale can't resume until both structures are repaired and the track is deemed safe for trains.
It could be late April before that happens.
NSW TrainLink services to Armidale are still operating, but passengers are being put onto coaches for the section between Armidale and Werris Creek.
Trains are available to continue the journey from Werris Creek to Sydney.
Passengers are being advised to consider the disruption when booking their trip, especially with the Easter long weekend coming up.
Passengers are also advised of planned trackwork from Wednesday, April 3, until Saturday, April 6, which means coaches will replace rail services between Armidale and Sydney and Moree and Sydney, in both directions "for the whole journey".
Transport for NSW has apologised for the inconvenience.
Passengers should check transportnsw.info/regional on the Transport for NSW website for the latest service information and delays.
