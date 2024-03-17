Rail viaduct hit for second time in a fortnight by over-height truck

For the second time in a little over a fortnight, the rail viaduct in Tamworth has been hit by an over-height vehicle.
This time it was the section over Marius Street that was damaged, when a flat-bed truck transporting an excavator hit the overpass at about 10pm on Saturday, March 16.
A spokesperson for Transport for NSW told the Leader, an initial inspection of the viaduct has been carried out and Marius Street remains open to traffic.
"UGL Regional Linx (UGLRL) will carry out further inspections and analysis this week to determine what, if any, repairs or changes to rail services are needed," the spokesperson said.
UGLRL is the service provider responsible for the operations and maintenance of the Country Regional Network (CRN).
Xplorer passengers are already being transported by bus between Werris Creek and Armidale as a result of a truck recently hitting a rail viaduct over Peel Street in Tamworth.
The spokesperson confirmed these arrangements are scheduled to remain in place until March 28.
Travellers are being advised to check transportnsw.info for updated details.
