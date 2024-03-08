The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News

Damage to Peel Street viaduct crossing halts XPT rail services to Armidale

By Newsroom
March 8 2024 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Damage to the viaduct bridge (inset) over Peel Street has temporarily halted XPT rail passenger services between Werris Creek and Armidale, replaced by buses. Pictures by Gareth Gardner
Damage to the viaduct bridge (inset) over Peel Street has temporarily halted XPT rail passenger services between Werris Creek and Armidale, replaced by buses. Pictures by Gareth Gardner

Rail traffic along the main northern rail line between Werris Creek and Armidale has been temporarily halted after a truck struck and damaged the viaduct rail bridge above Peel Street in Tamworth on Sunday, March 3.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.