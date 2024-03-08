Damage to Peel Street viaduct crossing halts XPT rail services to Armidale

Rail traffic along the main northern rail line between Werris Creek and Armidale has been temporarily halted after a truck struck and damaged the viaduct rail bridge above Peel Street in Tamworth on Sunday, March 3.
A spokesperson for Transport NSW said the line was expected to remain closed to rail traffic following the incident for several weeks.
As a result the XPT passenger services between Werris Creek and Armidale have been replaced with buses.
The spokesperson said Peel Street underneath the bridge has remained open to traffic.
"Transport for NSW is working with Rail Infrastructure Manager, UGL Regional Linx to deliver the necessary repair works, which are likely to be complex," the spokesperson said.
"Passenger train journeys to and from Armidale are being replaced by road coaches and NSW TrainLink is updating booked customers to advise of the changes."
The spokesperson said Transport NSW apologised for the disruption and said customers will be kept updated on the situation.
Scheduled track work between Werris Creek and Moree on Saturday and Sunday, March 9 and 10, will also mean buses will replace rail services on that line as well across the weekend.
Travellers are advised to check transportnsw.info for further details.
