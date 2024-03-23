It's criminal! It's only taken six months, but here we are

It's only taken six months for the NSW Government to get on side with residents in rural and regional parts of this state and initiate an inquiry into rising crime rates.
I'm not sure what they have been waiting for. Would it have come sooner if someone had been killed in one of the numerous break-ins? Who knows!
Our country mayors, local members, even the Country Women's Association have been very vocal when it comes to this issue.
Victims too have spoken out about the impact these crimes have had on them.
Sleepless nights have followed, along with a massive bill to better secure her home; the very place where she should feel safe. Indeed where we all should feel safe. But increasingly we do not.
The inquiry will investigate the "drivers" of youth crime in the regions and in turn what the NSW Government can do to improve community safety.
It will also look at what diversionary services are available to young people and families in the regions. Basically that means how they can stop the crime before it happens.
There is one school of thought that says young people get involved in crime because they are bored. Perhaps it's more about what our regions can offer young people, or not, as the case may be.
It comes as new data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics - released on March 20, 2024 - shows over half of motor vehicle thefts and three-quarters of thefts from a motor vehicle took place at a home in 2022-23.
That takes me back to my original point: people should feel safe in their own homes.
It may be a small percentage of our community that is doing the wrong thing, but this small percentage is having a pretty big impact; to the point where many people are being made to feel like locking up is not enough anymore.
So, yes, it's about time the government sat bolt upright and did something.
The Community safety in regional and rural communities inquiry is taking submissions until the end of May, 2024, and will report back to parliament in February 2025. There are no hearing dates set yet.
Let's just hope that in the time it takes to get this report together, things don't get a whole lot worse for our towns.
On that note, I hope you enjoy the rest of your Sunday. Take it easy.
Fiona Ferguson, Northern Daily Leader editor
