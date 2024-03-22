Six of the best: teens a top advertisement for a group of great young men

They're six reasons why a team of young men have catapulted themselves towards a mighty achievement.
Over the Northern Tigers' undefeated Laurie Daley Cup campaign, ACM has spoken to six of their players - illuminating them and, in the process, the so-far unflappable entity they represent.
Now they are preparing to stand among their teammates when the Tigers meet the Monaro Colts in the Laurie Daley Cup grand final at Cessnock Sportsground on Sunday afternoon, March 24.
The Tigers' veteran coach, Darryl Rando, said his charges were "a good bunch of young men".
He said: "They've all got a good attitude and everyone gets on well; that's a good thing about it. So they look after each other."
To mark the momentous occasion in the lives of 18 footballers with so much living to do, but who, at this moment, are focused on the 70 minutes set aside for Sunday's showpiece clash, ACM has revisited our conversations with the aforementioned six.
Jordan Hamlin, halfback and captain
The year 12 Farrer student said his father Nathan, who played Queensland Cup for the Burleigh Bears, was the person he most admired.
"He's always been there for me, supporting me through my footy," Hamlin said.
The Tamworthian, 17, has long dreamed of an NRL career - and is doing everything he can to make that happen.
Hamlin, who is signed to Canterbury, scored seven tries in the Tigers' six matches to date including three doubles.
One of those doubles was in a 28-16 semi-final win over Macarthur Wests Tigers at Singleton last Sunday, March 17, when the Tigers reversed a 16-0 half-time deficit.
Reece Josephson, fullback
An outstanding talent with the ability to change the momentum of a match with a flash of individual brilliance, Josephson believes in letting adversity help define him.
"No matter what life throws at you, just keep going," he said.
A great challenge he faced was moving from his hometown of Cobar to Tamworth to start year 7 at Farrer.
And there he has remained: the Canterbury Bulldog is now in year 11.
"That was probably the toughest part of my life - just getting through the first five or seven weeks." he said of his initial steps at Farrer.
Jack Foley, hooker
The Scone High student credits his father for his strong work ethic.
"He used to coach us," the Scone Thoroughbred said of his dad, Ben. "He used to drill it into us that you have to put the effort in at training to get the rewards."
On the cusp of his 18th birthday, the Bulldogs signing plans to finish year 12 this year and then relocate to Sydney to accelerate his pursuit of an NRL career.
"It's pretty exciting," he said.
Braydon Allan, second-rower
The Tamworth apprentice butcher loves to go fishing with his family on the Peel River.
And he believes you should "trust the ones you love and stick with them".
Allan also believes in the freeing effect of having a licence and car.
"Very good, very good at the moment," he said of life. "Feel more free to do what I want and chase that dream [the NRL]."
Dusty Wyrzykowski, lock
Wyrzykowski expects to one day take over the running his family's Fitzgeralds Valley cattle farm.
But before that happens, he wants to forge an NRL career. As such, he described signing with the Bulldogs as the greatest achievement of his young life.
By his side as he developed as a person and footballer over the past four-plus years has been Josephson - his great mate and classmate.
"He's the same story [as me]: didn't have many connections in Tamworth and just came to Farrer for the opportunities that Farrer offers," Wyrzykowsk said.
Noah Hooley, No. 18
The recent Farrer graduate has modelled his life on his father, Richard, a Tamworth police officer.
In the midst of a gap year before commencing uni, Hooley said his dad was "just such a top guy".
"He's so honest," the teen said. "He's always treating everyone equally. And he puts everyone else before himself. I look up to him - try to be like that."
Unsurprisingly, Hooley wants to remembered as an honest person and "a good bloke".
