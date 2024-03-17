'Couldn't be more confident': Hamlin inspires Tigers to comeback win and GF berth

Last year, when we last heard from Jordan Hamlin, he was dealing with a sudden loss.
His Farrer First XIII had fallen to Hills Sports High when the Sydneysiders kicked a penalty goal after the full-time siren in a University Shield match at Farrer's John Simpson Oval.
Seven months later, Hamlin was heading back to Tamworth after experiencing great joy: his Northern Tigers reversed a 16-0 half-time deficit to beat Macarthur Wests Tigers 28-16 in a Laurie Daley Cup semi-final encounter.
The win at Singleton's Pirtek Park on Sunday, March 17, has earned the undefeated Tigers a grand final appointment against the Monaro Colts, who beat the Central Coast Roosters 26-18 in a semi-final clash at Woy Woy Oval on Saturday.
The grand final will be staged at Cessnock Sunday, March 24, with Monaro set to face a Tigers outfit imbued with self-belief and fuelled by a desire to atone for a heart-breaking defeat.
Hamlin was a member of the Tigers side who lost 16-12 to Illawarra South Coast in the semi-finals last year.
It was the 17-year-old halfback's first year in the prestigious under-18 competition. Now, he is captaining the side.
We're all feeling real good.- Jordan Hamlin
And against Macarthur Wests Tigers he again led from the front, scoring two tries. He has now scored seven tries in the six matches the Tigers have played, including doubles in three games.
"We're all feeling real good," the Canterbury signing said. "Couldn't be more confident at the moment."
The Tigers were last in the grand final in 2021, when the Central Coast beat them 24-14.
"Hopefully we can get the job done next week," Hamlin said.
