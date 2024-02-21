The talented Mr Josephson: a double serving of skill mixed with quiet confidence

Reece Josephson was at it again.
Almost a year on from producing a real showstopper, the Cobar kid got another standing ovation.
And once again, it occurred at his homeground - a sun-struck John Simpson Oval at Farrer.
This time, however, the Farrer senior was a year older, 10 kilograms heavier and playing for the Northern Tigers under-18 side.
On Saturday, February 17, Josephson unleashed an explosive and elusive raid in a top-of-the-table Laurie Daley Cup clash against the Central Coast Roosters.
It did not result in a try. But seven minutes later, the gifted fullback broke a tackle inside the Roosters' 20m zone and bamboozled defenders to score.
With his parents and younger brother watching, the double serving of brilliance sparked a Tigers revival that ended when Dylan Keane coolly booted a penalty goal after the full-time siren to secure the Tigers a 26-26 draw against a fellow undefeated side.
"I thought it was a great comeback from us," Josephson said.
Rewind a year, and the Canterbury signing scored three tries in an Andrew Johns Cup win over the Western Rams at John Simpson Oval, including a bewitching long-range solo special.
"Josephson's first two tries saw him, on both occasions, hit the ball hard and run a great line inside the Rams' 20m zone," the Leader wrote at the time.
"But it was his final try that catapulted his performance to next-level status and left him glowing refulgently - a special footballer."
After a recent pre-season training stint with Canterbury's Harold Matthews Cup squad, and with the potential to give his NRL dream a red-hot crack, Josephson said he was "definitely" where he wanted to be.
"I'm pretty happy," the year 11 student said. "Playing footy and just getting through school. It's pretty good - it's pretty chilled."
That was probably the toughest part of my life.
It was a different scenario when the youngster left his hometown of Cobar to board at Farrer in year 7. He had arrived there not knowing a soul.
"That was probably the toughest part of my life - just getting through the first five or seven weeks." he said.
Now, Josephson exudes a quiet confidence and a steely resolve: "No matter what life throws at you, just keep going."
