A new life awaits Noah. In the meantime, he has some unfinished business

He's been omnipresent in Noah Hooley's world from the beginning, providing the 18-year-old with the blueprint for a righteous existence.
There is no one that Hooley admires more than his father, Richard, a Tamworth-based police officer.
"He's just such a top guy," the teen said. "He's so honest. He's always treating everyone equally.
"And he puts everyone else before himself. I look up to him - try to be like that."
Operating from that solid foundation, Hooley is in the midst of one of the great experiences of his young life. His undefeated Northern Tigers are through to the finals of the Laurie Daley Cup.
After having his Tigers dream delayed by shoulder surgery, Hooley has been used off the bench in the red-hot under-18 side's past two matches including a final round 30-6 win over the Western Rams at Narromine on Saturday, March 2.
He has played second-rower and lock since making his Tigers debut in a 34-30 penultimate round defeat of the Northern Rivers Titans at Grafton two weeks ago.
"It was real good," he said of his Tigers debut. "Because I was getting a bit nervous at the end, that I wasn't gonna get on.
"But I got on there, and all the hard worked paid off."
The Tigers, Hooley continued, were not "too over-confident".
"But we're all pretty happy and pretty excited about finishing on top of the ladder," he said.
On Monday, it will be back to reality for the Dungowan Cowboys under-18 player: he is doing admin work at Tallowwood Health. His mother, Bek, manages the medical centre.
It's a gap-year gig for Hooley, who graduated from Farrer last year and plans to begin an exercise and sport science degree next year - probably at the University of Newcastle.
He aims to transition to a physiotherapy degree at some stage.
In the meantime, you may see him driving around town in his most treasured possession, a 2013 white Subaru Liberty. He bought the car with money he saved while working at KFC at West Tamworth for some three years.
"I wouldn't say good," he replied, when asked if he had good memories from that job.
Unsurprisingly, Hooley said dishonesty and lying were the traits he most disliked in others. And in line with that sentiment, he wants to be remembered as an honest person, as well as "a good bloke".
Just like his dad, it would seem.
