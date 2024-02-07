The long-term project that is Jack Foley has reached a critical juncture

In 2018, Jack Foley was introduced to a wider audience - thus heralding the emergence of a young footballer being swept along by his talent and dreams.
The Scone Advocate article on the Thoroughbreds' under-12 side said he was a key player who possessed "incredible ball-running skill with amazing tackling ability".
Six years on, and Foley continues to be introduced to the masses as his talent is further fine-tuned and his dream of playing in the NRL comes sharper into focus.
At Scully Park on Saturday, February 3, the Scone High year 12 student had one of his best days as a footballer: he was named player of the match in the Northern Tigers' 36-6 round one Laurie Daley Cup win over the North Coast Bulldogs.
The No. 9's statement performance was ideally timed; he hopes to ink a new deal with Canterbury this year and then relocate to Sydney after finishing high school in order to accelerate his lifelong bid to become an NRL player.
Clearly, this is an incredibly important year in the 17-year-old's life.
"It's fun," he said of his football - his body still super-heated from playing in the oppressive heat that had engulfed Scully Park like the devil's breath.
Foley's father, Ben, was probably sweating in the grandstand that day. It was Ben who imparted on his son a strong work ethic.
"He used to coach us," said Foley, who turns 18 in April and is playing his second season of Laurie Daley Cup. "He used to drill it into us that you have to put the effort in at training to get the rewards."
A more immediate reward for Foley would be a SG Ball debut this season upon the completion of the Laurie Daley Cup.
"But they've got a pretty red-hot team," he said of Canterbury's under-19 outfit. "I'd have to be playing well to push my way in there."
Foley views playing SG Ball next year as a more realistic goal. Ideally, he would extend his tenure at Canterbury, move to Sydney, get a full pre-season under his belt, and play SG Ball next season.
"That's the idea," he said, adding: "It's pretty exciting."
On Saturday, February 10, the Tigers will meet the Knights at the Cessnock Sportsground. And Foley will resume his quest to obtain his desired career.
"I've always wanted to be a footballer," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.