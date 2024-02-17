See Braydon Allan, see his potential: 'I really wanna step it up a bit'

If you spot Braydon Allan driving around Tamworth in his beloved 2014 Mazda BT-50, know that you are witnessing someone who feels "free".
The purchase of his first car, the landing of his apprentice butcher job at Westdale Meats and the recent celebration of his 18th birthday are major milestones marking a crucial period in Allan's life.
Battered but buoyant at Farrer's pristine John Simpson Oval, last year's Peel High captain had just experienced another key moment in his journey - one that leads to a grand stage and the entertainment of adoring fans, he hopes.
About 90 minutes earlier, Allan had crashed over next to the uprights to score the first try of the match in his Northern Tigers' Laurie Daley Cup clash against the Central Coast Roosters. It was a middle-forward power display that NRL scouts tend to notice.
And given that the No. 13 is currently in full flight as he chases an NRL contract and his dream of becoming a professional footballer, it was an opportune showcasing of his wares.
See Braydon Allan, see his potential.
"Very good, very good at the moment," he said of his life. "Feel more free to do what I want and chase that dream."
Allan is in his third and final year as a Tiger, and his second year as an under-18 Tiger. Like countless players, he has grown into a young man in the gold and black-striped jersey.
At 185 centimetres and pushing 90 kilograms, you could see the potential dripping from him as he spoke, sweat-lathered, after the thrilling 26-26 draw against the Roosters on a sunny and hot day. Tigers No. 12 Dylan Keane kicked a penalty goal after the full-time siren.
The boys feel really confident this year.
The draw against a fellow unbeaten side kept the Tigers atop the Northern Division with two rounds remaining. They were edged by the South Coast Dragons in the semi-finals last year.
"We've got an even better side this year," Allan said. "The boys feel really confident this year."
The teen's head was heavily bandaged, and the cut on his forehead was set to be stitched. He told the Leader he was outgoing, but "a little bit shy at times too". Last season he made his first-grade debut, at Dungowan.
"At the moment, so far, I feel good," he said. "But I really wanna step it up a bit to try and make it that bit further."
Away from the intensity of rugby league, Allan loves to unwind by fishing with his family. He teed up his apprenticeship when his family joined the Pub Angling Club. Westdale Meats owner Matthew Jenner is a fellow member of the club.
"I thought, 'Well, I wanna get a bit of money, and I'll try and get my own car and stuff,'" he said of his motivation for wanting to work for Jenner.
"Just help my family out," he said of his motivation for wanting to become an NRL player, adding: "And also that dream for me too - to be successful."
His parents, Damien and Natasha, had "put a lot into" him, he continued.
As for the greatest lesson life had taught him, Allan said he was "still yet to figure that out". "But I feel, like, just trust the ones you love and stick with them."
See Braydon Allan, see the great young man he has become.
