Albion get their premiership revenge after blistering opening stand

There are always nerves going into any grand final.
After all it's the game that everything before has been leading up to, and the one that everyone remembers.
For Albion captain Ash White that was heightened by what happened 12 months ago.
Undefeated through the regular season they were rocked by Mornington in the decider.
Facing the same side and similarly yet to drop a game, White was understandably "pretty nervous" heading into Saturday's decider.
But his nerves quickly dissipated as openers Damien Baldwin and Cam Waugh got to work.
They pretty well blasted Mornington out of the game with a 122 run first wicket stand.
Baldwin went on to be named Player of the Grand Final for his 57 while Waugh, who was later recognised as the Player of the Year and highest run scorer with 321, was at his destructive best smacking two sixes and six fours en route to 53.
That was where it was won, the platform they provided affording the likes of Andy Mack, Ryan Cooper and White a licence to play their shots.
They piled on more pain with Cooper belting 37, White an unbeaten 29 and Mack 18 as they built to post an imposing 6-250.
It was a stark contrast to a year ago when they were 2-1 and rolled for 60.
The best they have collectively batted all season, it was one of those occasions where it all just came together.
"Everyone just did their thing and at the end of the day luck was on our side," White said.
The first time he could recall anyone (club side) scoring 250 at Wolsley in the time he's been playing in Gunnedah, he said he was pretty confident about the position they were in at the change of innings.
"The way I saw it was two of their batsmen had to score pretty big to chase them, and it's always hard to chase runs at Wolsley, it's a proven fact," he said.
"And 250 on the board...
"We've won grand finals defending 100, 120, like 250 is a massive score."
His confidence only soared when Andrew Osmond bowled Andrew Johns in the first over.
From there Mornington were never really in the hunt, Matt Lindsay nabbing 5-28 as they were all out for 98.
"It was good to see Matty get some wickets, some of the balls he got wickets on were unreal too," White said.
His fourth premiership with Albion, it was his first as skipper after taking the reins last season.
"It feels good," he said of being a winning captain.
He was also named the Allrounder of the Year and Rep Player of the Year.
The fourth time in five years Albion have lifted the JVJ McAdam Cup, it was for Waugh, Lindsay, Nayte Vernon, Daniel Head and Arthur Graham their first success with them.
The latter is Cooper's 10-year-old step-son and White said seeing him so over the moon was "unreal".
Josh Langdon (20) and Ben Hennessey (16) were the best with the bat for Mornington. Langon also chimed in with two wickets along with Tim McDermott, who picked up both Baldwin and Waugh.
Most catches - Andy Mack
Wicket keeping dismissals - Andrew Johns
Most runs - Cam Waugh 321
Batting average - Andy Mack 50
Most wickets - Peter McCormack 22
Bowling average - Peter McCormack 9.5
Player of the year - Cam Waugh
All-rounder of the year - Ash White
Rep player of the year - Ash White
Player of the grand final - Damien Baldwin
Presidents award - Ken Walters
Peter Percy Memorial - Jonah Cameron
