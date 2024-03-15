Is NSW unjustifiably punishing old drivers? | Letters to the editor

Lyn Allen makes some very good points regarding the choice of trees that are to be planted in the Tamworth CBD in her letter to the NDL 9th March, the majority of trees introduced to this country are surface feeders. In other words, their roots are shallow and spread out horizontally rather than heading down as deep as they can go, which is typical of our native species, so consequently the introduced species need water, and sometimes plenty of it, and battle during the dry times if they survive at all.