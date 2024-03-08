Ratepayers urged to have their say on Special Rate Variation request | Letters to the editor

As someone who grew up in and loves regional Australia, I too want to keep Australians safe from the ravages of floods and fires ("Us survivors are fed up with shock jocks" 26/2). I'd also like all 1900 threatened species of our beautiful flora and fauna to survive and thrive. In this context, like Jo Dodds, I also find misinformation that threatens the rollout of renewable energy, the most credible solution to the climate challenge, extremely disappointing. There are examples across Australia of communities making themselves more resilient by installing wind turbines, solar and/or batteries that provide reliable, safe and cheap energy without polluting the local air and environment like fossil fuel energy sources do. Hosting renewable energy is also an opportunity for land owners to have a diversified, drought-proof source of income. Working together on solutions beats negative fear campaigns every time.