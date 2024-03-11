The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News
Council

Loomberah community takes concern over solar project to council meeting

Rachel Clark
By Rachel Clark
March 11 2024 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Three representatives from the Loomberah Family & Farmland Committee, including Ben Wynn and Rachel Tongue (inset), will share the community's concerns about the Lambruk solar farm project, at Tuesday's council meeting. Picture by Peter Hardin and Gareth Gardner
Three representatives from the Loomberah Family & Farmland Committee, including Ben Wynn and Rachel Tongue (inset), will share the community's concerns about the Lambruk solar farm project, at Tuesday's council meeting. Picture by Peter Hardin and Gareth Gardner

If the Lambruck Solar Project is approved, Loomberah resident Robyn Wealand's property will be transformed into an island surrounded by a sea of solar panels; 850,000 of them on three sides of her Kia Ora Lane property.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Clark

Rachel Clark

Journalist

Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, covering education, politics, environment, and features. Have a tip? rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.