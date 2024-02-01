'The scars will be permanent': residents speak out on wind farm

THE FINAL debate between supporters and opposers of a controversial wind farm has started, with both sides trying to get their voice heard before a decision is handed down.
The Nundle Memorial Hall was packed with people on Thursday February 1, 2024, for a public meeting regarding ENGIE's proposed Hills of Gold wind farm.
The meeting brought together landholders and residents from both sides of the debate, with a panel of independent decision makers there to hear what everyone had to say.
Speaking on behalf of the Hills of Gold Preservation Inc., John Krsulja told the meeting members of the group were concerned about the risk to the environment as a result of land clearing and biodiversity implications.
He said the proposed wind farm, which includes up to 64 turbines and a development footprint of 447 hectares, would drive tourism away from Nundle.
"To dominate or not to dominate the landscape?" he said.
"You don't drive through Nundle, you drive to Nundle."
If approved, the wind farm development is expected to generate enough electricity to power about 150,000 homes, and save more than 800,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions per year.
Cheryl Sipple, who could not attend the meeting but had someone speak on her behalf, from the Nundle Sport and Recreation Club said she believed the proposal is a "fantastic idea".
"I hear other people saying they support renewable energy but just not in their backyard ... I say why not in our backyard," Ms Sipple said.
"Here is our chance."
Ms Sipple said the community fund, which has been provided by ENGIE alongside the proposal, had helped the sports club stay afloat and already provided $11,000 to help with upgrades and renovations.
"We can't tell you how much this helped our little club," she said.
"Let's embrace this opportunity."
The meeting was hosted by the Independent Planning Commission (IPC) after the project was referred to the panel on December 13, 2023 by the NSW Department of Planning and Environment.
The panel - chair Clare Sykes, and commissioners Duncan Marshall AM, and Juliet Grant - is called in to make decisions across the state on large and contentious development applications.
Last year, the DPE added a number of conditions to ENGIE's proposal, including removing 17 of the 64 turbines.
But, opponents had said there are still major concerns with the project, citing environmental and infrastructure worries.
During the meeting, multiple speakers said they were concerned about the extent of the land clearing, which would be required to make Morrisons Gap Road accessible for heavy and over-sized vehicles to transport the turbines during construction.
Business owner and Nundle resident Megan Trousdale told the meeting if the project is approved she could be forced to shut up shop.
"If Hills of Gold is approved we will need to close our store and seek income elsewhere," she said.
"This undoes everything we've worked for, for 25 years."
Twenty-four-year-old William Sylvester, who could not attend but spoke via telephone, said it would be his generation who would have to deal with the potential environmental impacts when the wind farm is decommissioned.
"It will be impossible to rehabilitate this site," he said.
The applicant has deleted and re-sited turbine locations and proposed an alternative transport route during the planning process.
But, during the meeting Tamworth Regional Council deputy mayor Judy Coates said too many questions had still been left unanswered.
"Even as a lay person, I can see various issues around the roads and access," she said.
Cr Coates said she was worried about land clearing, the impact on flora and fauna, loss of Indigenous artefacts, and the ongoing cost to both council and the community.
"The scars will be permanent," she said.
Cr Coates said the "protracted, emotional, and time-consuming" project proposal had "fractured" the community.
Fifty-one speakers registered for the first day of the public meeting, and 14 are expected to voice their opinions when the meeting continues on Friday.
