'No confidence' in solar farm developer as plans push forward

A RENEWABLE energy developer has vowed to uphold "transparent" and "lasting relationships" with neighbouring landholders during the delivery of a proposed solar farm.
The first step in the approval process for an 850,000 panel solar farm has been ticked off by Canadian-founded renewable energy developer Venn Energy.
The renewable group has submitted its 'Scoping Report' for the Lambruk Solar Project, previously called Acacia, to the Department of Planning and Environment, outlining the basis of the proposal and initial impact assessments.
The report states the farm, which is slated to sit between Kia Ora Lane and Duri-Dungowan Road, will have up to 850,000 panels, and sit 15 kilometres south of Tamworth.
The developer has stated the project will have flow on benefits for the community, and "provide an alternative drought proof income stream".
The proposed project site, which will also include a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), is located about 800 metres from Timbumburi Public School, and about 1.3 kilometres from the Loomberah church and memorial hall.
The report states the developer considered "several" alternative sites, but the Loomberah location was chosen for its solar exposure, limited environmental effect, and economic feasibility.
It's proposed the Venn Energy will take control of the project site through a combination of lease agreement and purchasing of land.
Potential viewpoints of the solar farm have been identified along the New England Highway, and from more than 100 homes within four kilometres of the project site.
"Additional engagement with specific affected residences identified as likely to have a view of solar farm infrastructure would be undertaken to identify the nature and significance of impacts and the need for mitigation measures," the report says.
According to the report, Venn Energy has been engaging with the community through face-to-face meetings, a dedicated phone hotline and email, and a community meeting.
The developer has also met with Tamworth Regional Council to discuss the proposal.
"Venn Energy focuses on fostering respectful, transparent, and lasting relationships with stakeholders, particularly landowners and the local community," the report states.
"And, are committed to providing access to clear information and seeking community input throughout the approval and development process."
The Loomberah Family & Farmland (LFF) committee has sent a letter to the department in response to the report to set out the groups "formal opposition".
The committee, to which Paula Rushbrook acts as chairperson, wrote the proposed solar farm was "unacceptable" to the Loomberah and the wider community.
"This project unjustifiably and unacceptably alters the significant scenic, economic and community characteristics of the Loomberah and Tamworth region," the letter says.
"Without any mention of how the proponents would mitigate these momentous impacts through project alteration consideration, or sizeable community compensation."
The committee have also raised concerns about the potential risk, neglect, and degradation to the agricultural land which produces a "diverse range of high-quality food and fibre products".
The visual impact, location of the site, and the intentions of the developer have also been flagged as points of worry.
The committee has said they have "no confidence" Venn Energy has a long-term commitment to the Loomebrah area and residents.
The letter states the potential impacts could also be felt beyond Loomberah, with agricultural suppliers specialising in fertiliser, seed, and machinery expected to feel the brunt.
"The proposed project is an unacceptable long-term economic replacement of the current farming yields generated from the rich prime soils in the Loomberah and Timbumburi locale."
During construction the report states the solar farm will employ 350 workers, and once operational will be able to power about 180,000 homes.
The proposed heavy vehicle access to the site is expected to be Duri-Dungowan Road, and light vehicle access will be from the New England Highway.
Marsden Park Road and Ascot-Calala Road have been considered as potential secondary access points.
If approved, it's proposed a community benefit fund of $150,000 a year will be provided by Venn Energy.
The solar farm is expected to be operational for 30 years.
Venn Energy is required to submit an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) to the department.
