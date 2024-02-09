The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News

'No confidence' in solar farm developer as plans push forward

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
February 10 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Loomberah Family & Farmland (LFF) Incorporated chairperson Paula Rushbrook. Picture by Gareth Gardner
Loomberah Family & Farmland (LFF) Incorporated chairperson Paula Rushbrook. Picture by Gareth Gardner

A RENEWABLE energy developer has vowed to uphold "transparent" and "lasting relationships" with neighbouring landholders during the delivery of a proposed solar farm.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.