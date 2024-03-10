The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News
Exclusive

Lisa's addiction 'wants her dead', how the 'insidious' disease landed her in court

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
Updated March 11 2024 - 9:39am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisa blew the highest blood alcohol reading the Tamworth magistrate had ever seen. Picture by Gareth Gardner
Lisa blew the highest blood alcohol reading the Tamworth magistrate had ever seen. Picture by Gareth Gardner

LISA didn't suddenly wake up one day, down so much alcohol she was eight times over the legal limit, get behind the wheel, and drive down a busy Tamworth street.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on all the happenings of the region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.