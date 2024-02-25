'This program has saved my life': addiction support restarts in Tamworth

DEATH or a jail sentence were the only options a heavy drug user believed were left for him while in the depths of battling an "unmanageable" addiction.
Jason's life had become a mess when he developed a long term dug addiction. He was homeless, unemployed, broke, lonely, and in trouble with the law.
That was until a support network of recovery addicts, the Narcotics Anonymous (NA) group, gave him a "second chance".
"This program has saved my life, and given me an opportunity to have a life," Jason told the Leader.
Jason attended his first NA meeting when he was living elsewhere when he knew it was time to make a change.
"It was either that, or it was going to be jail or death," Jason said.
The therapeutic value of one addict supporting another has led Jason to restart the group in Tamworth, where he now lives.
The NA group previously held meetings in the region, but was disbanded during the pandemic. The first meeting back post-hiatus was held on February 18, 2024.
"The war on drugs here in town is just unbelievable," Jason said.
"Just seeing the extent of it, it's upsetting, and a lot of people don't have the knowledge of feel like they have support."
According to the Department of Health one in six Australians are suffering from a drug addiction and one in 10 have an alcohol addiction.
Jason said becoming an addict doesn't mean dirty needles, dark alleyways and hard drugs.
He said it's often other stressors in life which lead people to addiction, many of whom end up becoming functional addicts.
"You don't wake up one day and decide to be an addict or an alcoholic," Jason said.
"It's one of those things that unfortunately has happened.
"It creeps up on you, and once it take you, it takes you."
The group, which Jason referred to as more like a fellowship or society, meets weekly at the Tamworth Hillvue Scout Hall on a Sunday evening at 7pm.
Jason said at the meetings participants were encouraged to talk about their journey, reflect, and discuss daily readings.
He said being able to relate to someone who has been through the same situation, and lean on others for help was what helped members feel supported.
"It's the people who have gone through the hard yards, and are going through the hard yards," Jason said.
But the support doesn't stop once the tea and coffee is packed away, and the doors of the scout hall close.
"If they're having a bad day, or we're having a bad day, we pick up the phone and we speak to these people," Jason said.
"We help them through that moment."
Information about the meeting is available by visiting the Narcotics Anonymous Australia website, or by contacting 1300 652 820.
