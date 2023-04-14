The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Health

Tamworth man describes path from alcohol addiction and joins Uniting Church's Fair Treatment campaign

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
April 15 2023 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John* wants more drug and alcohol support services. Picture by Gareth Gardner
John* wants more drug and alcohol support services. Picture by Gareth Gardner

JOHN* used to wake up every morning and feel guilt, shame and remorse before getting out of bed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Journalist

Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.