Flashback Friday | 2010

Welcome to Flashback Friday, and this week we take a peak through some 2010 images which graced the pages of the Leader.
In March 2010, the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) reported Australia's population had exceeded 22 million; in recent years the ABS has forecast Australia's population will reach 30 million between 2029 and 2033.
In 2010 Tamworth and district's population was sitting at 57,650, rising to 65,567 in 2023. The ABS estimates Tamworth's population will reach 65,729 by June 2024.
As we've just marked International Women's Day, let's revisit some of the top women who were making news in Australia in 2010.
Leading the list is Julia Gillard who was appointed Australia's 27th Prime Minister and first female appointed to that role, in June 2010.
Teen sailor Jessica Watson completed her solo voyage around the world in May 2010.
New Zealand-born Australian author Ruth Park died in December 2010, aged 93. Park is best remembered for her novels The Harp in the South (1948), Playing Beattie Bow (1980) and the children's book series, The Adventures of the Muddle-headed Wombat (1962-71)
Finally, Australia received it's first saint when in February Pope Benedict XVI declared Mary MacKillop a saint in the Catholic Church, then formally canonised her in October.
