Date set for Northern Tablelands by-election, parties mull candidates

VOTERS across the Northern Tablelands will head to the polls on Saturday, June 22 to elect a replacement for retiring MP Adam Marshall.
Candidates wanting to throw their hat into the ring for a tilt at the seat have until Thursday, June 6 to do so.
So far, only the Nationals have preselected a candidate, Moree solicitor Brendan Moylan.
Armidale Regional councillor Debra O'Brien ruled herself out, having stood twice for Country Labor in the 2015 and 2019 state elections.
"A decision is yet to be made by head office as to whether Labor will field a candidate in this election," she said.
The Greens are also considering their options, spokeswoman and Armidale councillor Dorothy Robinson, who ran in the 2019 election, said.
"I will not be running this time, however, the Greens are meeting soon to discuss our options," Dr Robinson said.
Mr Marshall will officially retire from parliament as Member for the Northern Tablelands on Monday, May 13, to join Origin on Wednesday, May 15, as a senior government relations manager.
He was first elected in 2013 and in his last election, in 2019 garnered more than 73 per cent of the vote.
Then, Mr Marshall was up against Ms O'Brien, Dr Robinson and Rayne Single who represented the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party.
Early-bird voters can cast their ballot at the forthcoming election from Saturday, June 15.
There are 57,953 registered voters in the seat, that stretches from Boomi and Boggabilla in the north to Walcha and Uralla in the south.
NSW Speaker Greg Piper announced the dates of the by-election on Tuesday, May 14.
"I congratulate Adam Marshall for his time in Parliament," Mr Piper said.
"Adam has given dedicated and committed service to the people of Northern Tablelands for over 10 years. I wish him well as he commences the next chapter in what has already been a remarkable life."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.