The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News
Explainer

What is Tamworth council doing to tackle youth crime in the region?

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
January 9 2024 - 5:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth councillor and chair its Crime Prevention Working Group Mark Rodda. File picture by Gareth Gardner
Tamworth councillor and chair its Crime Prevention Working Group Mark Rodda. File picture by Gareth Gardner

Youth crime rates in Tamworth are falling but the local council says there's more to be done to stop our region's youth from going down the wrong path.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.