Tamworth Pride gives regional LGBTIQA+ communities more visibility at Mardi Gras

Tamworth Pride Inc.'s representation of regional communities on Oxford Street at the 2024 Mardi Gras parade has gained the group national acclaim.
The country music capital's float, How a Butterfly Transformed Tamworth, showcased the major social strides the North West region has made in the last decade to become more inclusive.
William Weller, Tamworth Pride president, said to be visible in a regional community was still quite scary.
"Even ten years ago in Tamworth, it wasn't as okay to be yourself," he said.
"Through the activism of Tamworth Pride, we have been able to make that visible and make people know there is a community and there are places where they can be themselves without being transphobic or homophobic.
"There has been a big progression in how people feel safe in a place like Tamworth to be out and visible, but we still have a long way to go."
Mr Weller relocated to the Tamworth region a decade ago, and he said it was a huge struggle to find an LGBTIQA+ community in the regional city.
"I think through the progression of having those big fair days and events where people can come and find that community has made all the difference," he said.
Just before the group hit Oxford Street, they were unaware of how much recognition they had gained since their first Mardi Gras.
"It was amazing; the reception from the crowd was excellent. There were people shouting out, 'Oh my God, there is the Tamworth float'," Mr Weller said.
"People were seeing the Tamworth Pride sign, and a lot of people recognised us; many did not realise there would be a Tamworth float."
As the group gathered in the marshalling area and completed final checks, Mr Weller said they were greeted by an array of new faces from the region.
"So many people came to us in the marshalling area and said, 'I'm from Gunnedah, and I didn't realise there was a community in Tamworth'," Mr Weller said.
"We told them all about our group and what we do, so hopefully more people will come and join our events. It's great to know our visibility is making a difference."
Over the next 12 months, the group wants to reach out and host events in smaller towns in the region, including Manilla, Currabubula and Coonabarabran.
Dianne Harris, the former Tamworth Pride president, was recognised by many in the crowd following on from her recent appearance on the ABC's Better Date Than Never.
"People knew Di straight away, and she was leading the Tamworth float. And there was a lot of good reception for her, blowing her kisses," Mr Weller said.
The whole group thankful this year's float went off without a hitch, after last year's hiccup with a car not starting.
The murders of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies, and the involvement of police in the annual protest resulted in an undertone of sadness ahead of this year's Mardi Gras.
"There was a bit of sombreness at the beginning of the parade with the one-minute silence for Jesse and Luke," Mr Weller said.
"I made a point to go down and pay my respects to Jesse and Luke, and I wrote in the condolence book and signed it for Tamworth Pride."
But Mr Weller said despite the sadness, there was still an ambience of joy on the night.
"It was still a huge celebration, and everyone was really pumped, and lots of the floats around us were excited to get going," he said.
Tamworth Pride Inc. has decided to take a step back for next year's Mardi Gras and apply bi-annually for the parade.
"After the last two years, it has been a huge amount of work to put together the float, and it is really crammed in, and from that, it is hard for us to find sponsorship to make a really fantastic float," Mr Weller said.
"It also gives participants time to find accommodation, especially during times of financial crisis."
He says the bi-annual attendance of the group will also allow for the community to have more involvement in the ideas and creation of the float.
