How you can get involved in cleaning up our city

It will be a case of all hands on deck this Sunday for Clean Up Australia Day.
Clean Up Australia Day was started over 30 years ago, by Ian Kiernan and it has since grown into an annual event, held on the first Sunday of March each year.
It is estimated that in that time, over 20 million Aussies have pulled on the gloves to help clean up their local area.
Last year, community groups in the Tamworth region collected a huge 340kg of litter on Clean Up Australia Day.
Cigarette butts, shopping trolleys, and in more recent years single use facemasks amongst the rubbish picked up by an army of volunteers.
A spokesperson for Tamworth Regional Council said in 2024 there were a total of 10 community registered clean-up sites across the region, "providing ample opportunities for residents to get involved".
"We also acknowledge and extend our thanks to the dedicated members of our community who help keep our region clean all year round as well," the spokesperson said.
For more information and to register visit register.cleanup.org.au
Join the Rotary Club of Tamworth First Light to do Clean Up Australia by the Peel River. Meet at 8.30am - 10:30am at the picnic table near Hungry Jacks. Wear long pants, a hat and bring water.
Footpath cleanup - Starting from 100 Brisbane Street at 9.30am working towards Anzac Park.
Park clean-up - meet in front of Bryan Martin Park Duri Rd South Tamworth, 8am - 11am
Meet at the bottom corner of Lambrusco Way, 9am to 10am
Roadside cleanup - Meet near Cohens Bridge 8:30am - 10am
Participants are being encouraged to register online if planning to join an event as it helps site supervisors anticipate numbers, and ensures you will be notified if the Clean Up is rescheduled.
Some sites will be listed as private and are unable to welcome members of the public. Please check local weather conditions on the day.
