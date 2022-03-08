community,

Over 340 kilograms of rubbish was collected by willing volunteers in Tamworth as part of this year's Clean Up Australia Day. Participants braved the wet conditions to do their bit for the environment on Sunday March 6. Tamworth Regional Council Waste Sustainability Officer Angela Dodson said the day saw a strong increase in registration numbers from last year, with 23 community groups, youth groups, schools and local businesses all wanting to lend a helping hand. Read also: "Clean Up Australia Day is a really important initiative, and it was encouraging to see the amount of people in the community who volunteered their time to help the cleanup effort despite the wet weather this year," Ms Dodson said. "One volunteer I spoke to had picked up over 30 single use facemasks. "It's our responsibility to reduce the amount of pandemic-related litter entering the environment." Anne Michie from Tamworth Regional Landcare said they had to cancel their clean up due to the wet conditions on site, and is encouraging all Tamworth residents to continue their commitment in improving the environment beyond the Clean Up Day initiative. "Getting out this week and cleaning up the area right outside your house or an area in your favorite park is already a great help," Ms Michie said. "There are plenty of opportunities to get involved with organizations like Tamworth Regional Landcare and OzFish as well, with our website regularly being updated with volunteering events." Registrations this year included: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

