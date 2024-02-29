Electric buses to be trialled on road to zero emissions

Two electric zero emissions buses will be rolled out in Armidale and Uralla as part of a trial of zero emissions technology in regional NSW.
The trials will be conducted using different vehicles and technologies in a range of environments, to understand what best suits regional and remote service needs.
The NSW Government has committed $25 million towards the project that will contribute to the state's regional bus fleet zero emissions targets by 2047.
The two zero emissions buses will operate at different times and will run to and from 13 local primary and high schools.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Jenny Aitchison said Armidale's altitude factored in to the city being chosen for the trial.
"Testing the buses in the unique environments of Armidale, at 1000m above sea level, and the coastal climates and hilly topography of the Tweed will provide important data about how zero emissions buses can perform in regional NSW," Ms Aitchison said.
The trial follows a revamped bus network in the area, which included the introduction of seven-day-week connections between the University of New England and Armidale railway station rolled out in early December 2023.
Peter Primrose MLC, Labor spokesperson for the Northern Tablelands said it's particularly exciting for Armidale and Uralla to be taking part in the trial.
"This trial is an important step towards the NSW Government's plan to transition the state's fleet of 8000-plus diesel and gas buses to zero emissions technology by 2047," Mr Primrose said.
"Trialling the buses in different conditions and routes across regional and rural NSW is key to ensure we collect data to make informed decisions about the most suitable technology for the transition to zero emissions transport."
Australia's transition to an environmentally friendly public transport system is making gains but is still in the slow lane compared to efforts worldwide, according to a 2023 report.
Analysis from the NSW Transport and Infrastructure committee probed Australia's transition to battery and hydrogen-fuelled public transport options, including buses, ferries and trains.
And while it found efforts had been made to begin the transition to new fuels, infrastructure and carbon reductions, it made 12 recommendations to accelerate progress.
The Armidale and Tweed communities will be updated when start dates for their trials are confirmed.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.