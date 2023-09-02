The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News
Arts

Uralla Constellations of the South project re-energised after 20 years in limbo

Rachel Clark
By Rachel Clark
September 3 2023 - 5:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The stars have finally aligned for a major Uralla arts project, which is set to be complete later this year, after two decades in limbo.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Clark

Rachel Clark

Journalist

Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. Have a tip? rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.