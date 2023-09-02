The stars have finally aligned for a major Uralla arts project, which is set to be complete later this year, after two decades in limbo.
Uralla Shire councillors approved the last of seven sculptures as part of the Constellations of the South park, at a council meeting on Tuesday, August 22, after they put out the call for submissions earlier in the year.
All of the designs will now be fabricated over the next few months.
Artist Carl Merton, one of the original architects of the project, said he was thrilled to see what he envisioned in the early 2000s finally being finished.
"I'm 84 and I've waited 20 years for this to happen and we have a deadline that is fast approaching," he said.
The designs will capture the essence of the southern circumpolar constellations with the first two sculptures, Carina and Crux, designed by Mr Merton and artist Joan Relke, erected back in 2004.
The southern circumpolar constellations are stars that circle the north and south celestial poles without ever dipping below the horizon. These ones can be seen in the southern hemisphere all year round.
The idea behind the project began as a simple conversation between Mr Merton and the late Charlie Rudd, who was the original owner of the Phoenix Foundry. Both men shared a mutual love of astronomy.
"We decided that Uralla had a beautiful night sky and we sort of got interested in the idea as something that would be beneficial for the community, that would be educational, and would involve local artists and sculptures," Mr Merton said.
He said the Constellations of the South project will be the perfect blend of art, education, and astronomy.
"We decided we could cast eight sculptures representing the constellations of the southern night sky. We looked at constellations in the hemisphere that never set," Mr Merton said.
The constellation park situated at the Glen just north of Uralla, was initially funded by a grant provided by the Third City of the Arts and supported by local arts groups, before being handed over to Uralla Council.
The project has found new life through a $2 million grant awarded to the council by the NSW Government as part of it's Public Spaces Legacy Program.
Ms Relke said the majority of the artists selected for the remaining sculptures are from Uralla, but there is also one from Newcastle who will craft an extra sculpture.
Uralla artist Jan Clark has been chosen to design the Fly, and Andrew Parker has been selected to create the Nebula.
Both artists delighted to be included in the project.
"It is terrific that it has been revitalised, after being abandoned more than 20 years ago. To be part of being brought back to life again is just a wonderful thing for Uralla," Ms Clark said.
"For me it is the resolution of a long-term project in Uralla. It has really been a funding thing and we were waiting for an appropriate source of funding to come up and now it has," Mr Parker said.
Mr Parker and Ms Clark's designs will be fabricated out of laser cut sheet aluminium.
Uralla Major Robert Bell said Constellations is one of three projects that have been in the pipeline for more than two decades.
"There are a number of projects we've been able to do under the public legacy grant. It is great to see all these projects come to fruition," he said.
"These projects will create another stop for people to take their time and look around Uralla. For them to see that it is a destination area, not just another stop to grab a coffee on your way out to Armidale."
