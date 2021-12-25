community,

TAMWORTH'S Powerhouse Hotel is in hot demand after it was named one of Australia's top accommodation destinations. The local, luxury, five-star hotel has ended the year on a high after picking up a number of awards for their food, wine, design and customer service. With the tourism industry hit hard by COVID-19, general manager Daine Cooper said he was proud of all the hotel's achievements, but being listed in the top 20 of The Weekend Australian's hottest places to stay was hard to beat. "It's validation that we're doing the right thing," he said. The hotel was also awarded a 'two-glass' rating in Australia's 2021 Wine List of the Year Award for the fifth year in a row. READ ALSO: Family-owned and operated for more than four decades, Mr Cooper said it was these values that made the hotel so attractive on the national stage. "It's a tribute to the staff, they come to work and they've just got a passion to do better everyday and ensure that we're providing the top levels of service," he said. "It feels great and it's nice to now we're doing something great for the community as well." To round out the year, the Powerhouse was also named as finalists in the HM Awards for Hotel & Accomodation Excellence, the Tamworth Business Chamber Quality Business Awards, and the Paul Davis Hotel Design Awards. Backing up the impact the hotel has for the community and tourism industry, Destination Tamworth manager Kate Baker said the achievements of the Powerhouse would do wonders for the region as a whole. "For us to be able to pitch Tamworth as a luxury destination is really, really key for us," she said. "What we're finding is that a lot of those travellers that are coming to stay at the Powerhouse have been basing themselves at Tamworth then going out to the region." While the hotels usually fill up for country music and the summer months, Ms Baker said Destination Tamworth had been actively seeking to host conferences in the quieter periods with the Powerhouse providing the key to this market. "It really puts Tamworth on the map in an area of luxury that we probably haven't been in that market before," she said. With borders easing and travel getting back on track Ms Baker said the success of the Powerhouse gave her optimism for Tamworth as a tourist destination. "Now that school holidays are on and the borders have opened up, the visitor centre is super busy again," she said. "That's really exciting and a real confidence builder for us."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150521478/d56f08f8-1d7b-4e5b-ad1e-5638c23e10c6.jpg/r734_422_4344_2462_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg