The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Multimedia

Prograze course 'gives you tools' to stop guessing with pasture decisions

By Emma Downey
February 11 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
North West Local Land Services senior land services officer, mixed farming extension, George Truman, Gunnedah, says Prograze training helped producers better prepare for the seasons. Picture supplied by Local Land Services
North West Local Land Services senior land services officer, mixed farming extension, George Truman, Gunnedah, says Prograze training helped producers better prepare for the seasons. Picture supplied by Local Land Services

North West producers are being encouraged to enrol in a practical, hands-on, industry-led training course designed to help develop practical livestock and pasture assessment skills and improve the profitability of their grazing systems.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Multimedia

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.