The Northern Daily Leadersport
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket

Conrad's 'most special' season: Mateship matters most, success is secondary

By Zac Lowe
February 24 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conrad George has been one of the most successful bowlers in Tamworth first grade cricket this year - but that is not what matters most to him. Picture by Zac Lowe.
Conrad George has been one of the most successful bowlers in Tamworth first grade cricket this year - but that is not what matters most to him. Picture by Zac Lowe.

Looking at the statistics, Conrad George has had a stellar season for South Tamworth.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL
More from sports
More from Cricket

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.