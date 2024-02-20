The Northern Daily Leader
Gomeroi Culture Academy celebrates its seventh year of youth leadership

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
February 20 2024 - 2:04pm
The Gomeroi Culture Academy officially welcomed its newest 15 students to the successful cultural leadership program on February 16, 2024. Picture by Gareth Gardner
The Gomeroi Culture Academy officially welcomed its newest 15 students to the successful cultural leadership program on February 16, 2024. Picture by Gareth Gardner

More than a dozen Year 9 students are embarking on a cultural journey of a lifetime as a renowned local youth leadership program for Indigenous youth makes a strong start on its seventh year.

Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

