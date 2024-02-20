Gomeroi Culture Academy celebrates its seventh year of youth leadership

More than a dozen Year 9 students are embarking on a cultural journey of a lifetime as a renowned local youth leadership program for Indigenous youth makes a strong start on its seventh year.
Director of the Gomeroi Culture Academy (GCA) Marc Sutherland says he's excited to welcome 15 "amazing young people" to a year of weekly mentoring, group gatherings, and on-country experiences to develop their leadership skills.
"The academy is a culturally-focused youth leadership program. We use cultural practise to embed key life skills and leadership skills into the kids' learning so they walk away feeling more confident, more engaged, and more proactive in their community," Mr Sutherland said.
GCA students have a jam-packed year ahead of them, including a trip to Moree in April to connect with communities living on the black soil plains in the northern part of Gomeroi country.
The 15 lucky students were selected from a pool of 45 applicants across many of Tamworth's schools including Peel High School, Tamworth High School, McCarthy Catholic College, Carinya Christian School, and Farer Memorial Agricultural High School.
Mr Sutherland said it was "challenging" to choose just 15 students given the mountain of applications the organisation received in November.
Last year the GCA stretched its funding in order to take in additional students, and Mr Sutherland said he was hopeful their continued success would entice more financial backers to expand the program's budget.
"At the moment we are funded by the National Indigenous Australia Agency, and we're happy for that support, but with so much interest I'm hoping we can move towards a space where all young people who want to be a part of this leadership experience can have that opportunity," he said.
More than 100 proud friends and family members joined the academy at the Youthie on Friday, February 16, to welcome the new students.
