Residents demand action on alleged 'drag races' tearing up idyllic suburb

East Tamworth residents are demanding action on what they describe as a "spree of drag racing" through their quiet neighbourhood.
After a late-night car crash uprooted a tree in front of his house, David McKinnon told the Leader he's furious after making multiple reports to police about alleged reckless driving on King George V Avenue.
"We're asking that speed humps be put on the avenue, and it's time there was a camera on the bridge," Mr McKinnon said.
The bridge he's referring to is the only entrance in and out of the heritage-listed scenic street, and he said police could kill two birds with one stone by installing CCTV on that spot.
Not only could the cameras catch cars moving through the street in the middle of the night, but Mr McKinnon said they couild discourage vandalism in the Paradise Pump Station Park at the avenue's entrance.
The East Tamworth resident said he had tried installing lights and CCTV on his own property, but the alleged street racers had taken steps to avoid getting caught.
"A lot of them have the number plates out or covered so you can't read them," Mr McKinnon said.
"There's a couple of common repeat offenders, usually racing with a couple of mates."
When the Leader asked NSW police if there were currently any active investigations into illegal street racing on Kind George V Avenue, they provided a short statement.
"Specialised police from the Traffic and Highway Patrol Command along with officers from Oxley Police District are regularly tasked to monitor areas known for unsafe driving practices," a police spokesperson said.
"Members of the public who witness - or who have any available dashcam/mobile phone/CCTV footage - of any dangerous driving are urged to contact Tamworth Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
