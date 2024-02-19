Police arrest teenager for drunk driving while investigating ute crash

A man arrested after allegedly returning a positive breath test has been released following a late-night crash in East Tamworth.
Just before 3am on Sunday, February 18, emergency services responded to reports of a white Ford Falcon ute leaving the road and colliding with a tree before crashing into a fence along King George V Avenue.
NSW Ambulance say they treated a 19-year-old female passenger for chest pains at the scene of the crash, but determined neither she nor the ute's 17-year-old male driver required further medical attention.
Neither person reported any injuries to the police.
Officers from Oxley Police District commenced an investigation into the incident where they spoke with the driver of a white Subaru Forester at the scene.
Police allege the 18-year-old male driver of the Subaru returned a positive roadside breath test, and arrested him.
He was taken to Tamworth Police Station where he underwent a breath analysis and was later released pending further investigation into the incident.
"Further inquires are being made before any action is taken. No persons have been charged at this stage," a police spokesperson told the Leader.
A resident who lives on the heritage-listed avenue claims to have witnessed the crash and told the Leader it was a "miracle" the teens involved weren't severely injured or killed.
"The car took the entire tree with it and kept going. The guy driving is incredibly lucky to still be alive," the resident said.
As investigations continue police urge anyone with any information - or any available dashcam/mobile phone footage - to contact Tamworth Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
