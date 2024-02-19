The Northern Daily Leadersport
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket
Photos

Family and cricket go hand-in-hand for Barton's as they join forces for annual carnival

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated February 19 2024 - 7:21pm, first published 7:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It was a special moment for (L-R) Kurt, Lachie, George, Clive and Col Barton at the recent Quirindi Super 8s, all playing together for the first time. Picture Supplied.
It was a special moment for (L-R) Kurt, Lachie, George, Clive and Col Barton at the recent Quirindi Super 8s, all playing together for the first time. Picture Supplied.

Family and sport has long been intertwined for the Barton clan.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Cricket

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.