The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News
Council

Council prepares for busy year of building pools and fighting the state

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
February 14 2024 - 5:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth Regional Council held its first meeting of the year on Tuesday, February 13, 2024. File picture by Peter Hardin
Tamworth Regional Council held its first meeting of the year on Tuesday, February 13, 2024. File picture by Peter Hardin

Tamworth council is resolved to campaign against government cost-shifting, employ a designer for a new aquatic centre, and resign from a regional organisation after a bustling first meeting of the year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.