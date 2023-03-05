The Tamworth Show promised to go big for its 150th anniversary with a 90-minute FMX motorbike show, fireworks, and special guests, but the show attracted just over half of its 20,000-person target, leaving stall-holders unhappy and a bitter taste in the mouths of organisers.
"No need to beat around the bush, we are disappointed that there weren't more people," secretary for the Tamworth Show Society Janelle Tongue said.
An estimated 10,000 people bought tickets over the event's three days, leaving vendors disgruntled.
"Stall keepers are not very happy because people came for different reasons, not to shop, but for the rides, and we had a bit of backlash about not having many sideshow rides," Ms Tongue said.
Ms Tongue said getting rides was difficult due to competition from other shows and a shortage of workers in the entertainment industry.
She said ultimately that depressed the turnout, with people taking to social media to air their complaints "before even coming out to see what else was on".
"People who are critical, come on. Come on to the committee. Bring your idea and implement it. We're all volunteers," she said.
Organisers said the show's events still went well.
"The comments were that the exhibits were good, the shearing was spectacular, the kids' performances were really well-received," Ms Tongue said.
The FMX Aussie Bikes show, the sports shearing and Bluey and Bingo live all attracted large crowds.
The weather was also kind, with clear skies allowing all outdoor events to progress smoothly.
The Tamworth Show Society said it needs to learn some lessons from this year, with plans already underway for next year's show.
"We start planning straight away for the next one in 12 months' time. It'll always keep going, we probably just need to find something a little bit extra," Ms Tongue said.
Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
