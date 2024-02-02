The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News
Our Places

'Best coffee outside of Italy?': our small NSW town with the Goliath claim

RG
By Rachel Gray
February 3 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nathan Bastion grew up in nearby Quirindi but has worked as a barista at The Hub General Store in Wallabadah for a while, and says they do have the best coffee outside of Italy. Picture by Gareth Gardner
Nathan Bastion grew up in nearby Quirindi but has worked as a barista at The Hub General Store in Wallabadah for a while, and says they do have the best coffee outside of Italy. Picture by Gareth Gardner

Most people from Tamworth have seen the "best coffee outside of Italy" signs on the New England Highway heading towards Wallabadah.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

Senior journalist with at least five years’ experience working in the media. Drop me a line: rachel.gray@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.